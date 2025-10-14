Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFPM Q3 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.76 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFPM. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $31.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This is a boost from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4,954.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

