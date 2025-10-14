Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 15th. Analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $28.0680 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.15). Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 30.81%.The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $291.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

PLBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Aaron M. Boigon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $61,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,469. This represents a 26.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kevin Foster bought 749 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,877.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,330 shares in the company, valued at $99,164.80. This represents a 47.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

