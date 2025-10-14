ASML (ASML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 Pre Recorded results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 15th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $8.9906 billion for the quarter. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 Pre Recorded earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 1:00 AM ET.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASML opened at $984.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. ASML has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,059.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $839.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $765.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $957.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 32.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 413,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,041 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 222,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in ASML by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 41,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

