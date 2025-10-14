First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $182.6310 million for the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 1,541,778 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,706,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,490,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $79,904,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,287,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 231,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 329,578 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

