Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Central Puerto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Central Puerto Trading Up 11.9%

CEPU opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Central Puerto will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Central Puerto by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 41.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

