Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

APOG has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $833.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.06. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 50,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

