Cencora (NYSE:COR) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock opened at $317.24 on Friday. Cencora has a 1-year low of $221.95 and a 1-year high of $319.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $3,111,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Cencora by 25.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

