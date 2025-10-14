BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $73.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,108,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,504,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.8% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,288,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,417,000 after purchasing an additional 43,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $184,475,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

