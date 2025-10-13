Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $24.50 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after buying an additional 1,635,636 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.3%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $160.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

