Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Optima Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,210.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,169.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

