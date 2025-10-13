Wealth Architects LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,734.41. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,220.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,210.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,169.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

