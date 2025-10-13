NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 2,141 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.0%

KO stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.