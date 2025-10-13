SPC Financial Inc. Buys 100 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% in the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.33.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $493.66 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $294.68 and a one year high of $517.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of -414.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,816 shares of company stock worth $75,331,356 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

