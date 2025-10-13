LRI Investments LLC Buys 96 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.33.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $493.66 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $294.68 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.04 and a 200-day moving average of $444.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,816 shares of company stock worth $75,331,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.