Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 78,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 2.8%

RTX opened at $157.64 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $170.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.