Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,220.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,169.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.