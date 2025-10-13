Oracle Corporation $ORCL is Bill Few Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after acquiring an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $293.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.74. The firm has a market cap of $835.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

