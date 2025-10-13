Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 227 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,619 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.0%

KO opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

