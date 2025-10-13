Welch Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $369.12 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $373.57. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.80 and its 200 day moving average is $313.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.