Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,816 shares of company stock valued at $75,331,356. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.33.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $493.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.95. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $294.68 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.84, a P/E/G ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

