Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,365 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in American Express by 17.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Express by 26.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Clarendon Private LLC grew its stake in American Express by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of AXP opened at $316.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. HSBC set a $295.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.60.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

