Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG is McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $212.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $218.92.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

