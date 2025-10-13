AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.