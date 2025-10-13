Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $246,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $160.51 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day moving average of $168.87. The company has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

