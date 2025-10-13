Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron by 4.4% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.