Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases 200 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,752 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 388,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Team LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

PG opened at $149.69 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

