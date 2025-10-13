Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 300 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $149.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.45 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average is $159.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.