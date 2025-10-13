MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 730 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.2% in the first quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total transaction of $7,941,849.90. Following the sale, the chairman owned 465,339 shares in the company, valued at $215,289,088.35. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $491.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $511.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $507.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.20.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

