Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.20.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $491.67 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $511.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

