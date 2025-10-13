Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,577 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 3.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,153,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.0%

NYSE:COF opened at $202.37 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

