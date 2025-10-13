Eastern Bank Sells 718 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial set a $112.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,519.28. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

