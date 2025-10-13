Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 238 ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,519,000 after buying an additional 188,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $1,817,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,461,000 after buying an additional 242,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,777,000 after buying an additional 626,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $888.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $909.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $932.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,744.15. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

