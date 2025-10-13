Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,541,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $212.59 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $218.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average of $202.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

