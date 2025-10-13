Concord Asset Management LLC VA Acquires 48 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Intuit by 55.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,613,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $641.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.20. The stock has a market cap of $178.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

