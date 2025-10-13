Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,766 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $337.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

