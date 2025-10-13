Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 861,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 177,549 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.