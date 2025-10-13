Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 741 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.08.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $225.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average is $224.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

