Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 33,546 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CRM opened at $242.11 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.64. The firm has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $539,527.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,275,610.09. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $19,049,130. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

