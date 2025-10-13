Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,378 shares of company stock worth $14,794,264 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

