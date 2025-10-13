MGO One Seven LLC Has $19.71 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $369.12 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $373.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.