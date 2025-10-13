MGO One Seven LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,693 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $209.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $226.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

