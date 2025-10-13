Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,843,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384,649 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $687,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $44.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.