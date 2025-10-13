GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 642 American Express Company $AXP

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 642 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 176,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after purchasing an additional 132,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.60.

American Express Trading Down 2.5%

American Express stock opened at $316.27 on Monday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $349.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

