Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,855 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,809 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $620,415,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,742,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,948,000 after purchasing an additional 417,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $117.18 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,430. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

