Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $641.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $686.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

