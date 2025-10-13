Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

