The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Holdings Lifted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $375.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

