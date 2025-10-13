Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 13.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 79.7% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total value of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,040.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $888.63 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $909.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $932.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

