Wealth Architects LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $51,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $212.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.32. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

