Wealth Architects LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,316 shares of company stock worth $45,203,045. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $214.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $240.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

